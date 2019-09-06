New grant intends to help communities fight vaping epidemic

In late 2018, the United States Surgeon General declared the use of e-cigarettes an epidemic among youth.

Marshfield Clinic Health System campus in Eau Claire.

That nationwide trend has not escaped the Chippewa Valley, where local and regional officials are working to address the issue.

"Education is the base of all our work, you can't change what you don't know. Public awareness is equally important both for parents and youth that are experimenting or trying with e-cigarettes. Understanding what they're putting in their body body, that it's not a safe alternative," said Marshfield Clinic Health System Community Health and Wellness Vice President Jay Shrader.

Now Marshfield Clinic is helping communities with preventative initiatives through grants.

The Eau Claire City Council will take up one of those grants at their meeting Sept. 10.

"Anything that affects the safety and health of our youth and our residents in the city and in the Chippewa Valley is important to us. And we're always going to take an extra step or measure to make sure that we're being proactive and engaged with the subject," said Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld.

The $500 grant is scheduled to go towards the Eau Claire Public Safety Collaboration, which includes local police, fire, sheriff, schools, and other public officials.

"For those funds to be used for (Public Service Announcements) and marketing materials to deter youth vaping. And I guess the concern that as a community that we have for their health and for the city's health," said Weld.

So far, Marshfield Clinic has given out 38 community based grants since June.

For them, it will take a community to combat vaping and e-cigarette usage.

"There's absolutely no way that public health can just do this. This is impacting schools significantly, we've had multiple conversations with School Resource Officers and the disruptions that's happening in schools," said Shrader.

Two-thirds of the city council will have to vote in favor to accept the grant.

Superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck says she is in favor of the initiative.

She says right now the focus in the district is educating students on e-cigarettes and vaping because she says nobody is fully sure of the long-term effects.