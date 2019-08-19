New grocery store gets approval

The future of a vacant building in Eau Claire was decided tonight at a city planning commission meeting.

Monday, the City Planning Commission voted to unanimously approve Hy-Vee’s site plan for a grocery store at 2424 East Clairemont; the site of the former K-Mart store in Eau Claire. However, the planned Hy-Vee will offer more than your average grocery store.

The K-Mart building has been closed for close to five years. Now, Hy-Vee will be tearing down that empty building and replacing it with a 96-thousand square foot, multi-use store.

According to community development director Scott Allen, the new building will be rotated to face west - instead of south like it is currently.

He says this allows for additional parking and landscaping opportunities.

Allen also says the store is important for the redevelopment effort in Eau Claire.

"It’s a comprehensive, modern grocery store concept,” Allen said. “They'll actually have a full service restaurant called market grill within there. They'll have a pharmacy…surprisingly they'll have a clinic along with the pharmacy. They also have a health market.”

Allen says the Hy-Vee will bring more than 400 jobs to the city, with approximately 100 of those jobs being full time positions. The next step in the process for Hy-Vee will be applying for and receiving a building permit to begin demolition.

Currently, there are three other Hy-Vee stores in Wisconsin. Those are located in Madison.