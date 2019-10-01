New horse rescue opens in Western Wisconsin

It's time to hop on the saddle and get ready to help some horses. A new organization "Wild in Wisconsin" is hoping to do just that by finding forever homes for mustangs in addition to education and training.

Wild in Wisconsin is planning an open house this coming Saturday on October 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the open house there will be a petting zoo, mustang demo, snacks and door prizes. You can also bring a bag of grain or mineral block that will put your name in a drawing for apparel and gift baskets.

Wild in Wisconsin is located at 22160 County Road E in Cornell.

