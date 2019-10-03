New hotel under construction in Eau Claire

Another hotel option is coming to Eau Claire.

Ground was broken Thursday for a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Craig Road.

This is on the site of the former Clarion Hotel and Green Mill restaurant.

The new hotel is expected to have 99 rooms for guests along with other amenities.

This is the first of a three-phase plan for the site.

Another hotel is planned, along with a commercial building and three parking lots.

"It's a historic site for a lot of folks who live in the Eau Claire area and and it's somewhat of an evolution. We're replacing old lodging capacity with new, modern relevant lodging capacity. It's an exciting time for us," said Larson Companies President/CEO Thomas Larson.

Developers say construction will take approximately 10 months to complete.

