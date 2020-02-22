2 arrests made in 2019 killing of Beloit man

Two people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old man nearly a year ago, one of whom was previously arrested and had since been released.

On Friday, the Beloit Police Department announced the arrests of Gregory Carter and Anthony Sims in connection with the killing of Treron White on March 11, 2019.

Both Carter and Sims face counts of recklessly endangering safety, while Carter is also being booked on felony and misdemeanor bail jumping in connection with prior incidents, Chief David B. Zibolski said.

He did note that the District Attorney's Office may elect to add more charges at a later date.

"This was a lot of investigative work, a lot of information and assistance from the community themselves, so I think it's important they recognize when we reach milestones, and they know that when they're working with us, we can actually bring people to justice," Zibolski said. "At the time when the assistant attorney general reviewed the case, she didn't believe she had enough to charge him."

Carter turned himself into police on on Wednesday, while Sims is currently being held in another county.

"The arrests here today are the first step in bringing justice to the family and holding those involved accountable," Zibolski said. "It took us a while but that's what diligence does and it pays off in the end."

White, 21, was found dead on March 11, 2019, when officers responded to a disturbance call in the 700 block of Elm Street. Two other victims, ages 25 and 15, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their names were not released.

At the time, investigators said everyone involved likely knew each other and the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between them.

Carter was arrested the night of the shooting, but was released from jail without charges within a week because the Assistant Attorney General did not believe there was enough evidence to prosecute him at that time.

Zibolski said the investigation into the homicide is still ongoing.