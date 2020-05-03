New mandate says golfers no longer allowed to eat, drink on course

Golf courses reopened a few weeks ago, but there has been some confusion on the regulations laid out in the most recent safer at home order.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the initial Safer at Home order specified no food or beverage could be confused on golf course premises. The department says it took "on the premises" as being the entire golf course, not just patio or picnic areas, meaning even if the items were purchased on-site, golfers could not consume them while playing. Eau Claire Golf & County Club general manager Peter Palacios said the guidelines are have changed several times since the new order went into effect.

"We were under the assumption, that we could sell food and beverage and that our members could enjoy that on the golf course," he said. "Then we were informed later that weekend that we initially opened, that golfers could not consume food or beverage on the golf course."

Palacios says that they are following the guidelines put out by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, but that he wishes there was more continuity between the state and local health departments