New manure restrictions could hurt Wisconsin farmers

"It can add, it will add a cost if they have to build new storage or add onto storage," said UW-Madison Agriculture Agent Jerry Clark.

That is the fear for farmers in Wisconsin as Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to restricting fertilizer and manure in areas that are prone to pollution. The proposal could cost between $50,000 and five million dollars annually for farmers and supporting businesses.

Evers declared 2019 the year of clean drinking water.

The idea with this new proposal is to address nitrate pollutants, which can seep into ground and water and contaminate it. Where the regulations are focused could be the difference in cost for farmers.

According to Clark, the restrictions could mean building new storage facilities or upgrading existing ones.

"There could be new rules as far as what the storage units look like, what they're built upon and what they're built of,” he said. Currently, there are some permits with more of an earth-liner, a clay liner depending on what your soil type is, some can go with a plastic liner and some are solid concrete."

According to the proposal, new farms with at least 500 animals, as well as farms looking to expand to at least 500 animals would need to place manure facilities between 600-to-2500 feet from property lines, depending on herd size.

That could mean huge financial hits to farms already reeling from low milk prices and an intensifying trade war. Clark says the restrictions could impact where and when the manure or fertilizer is spread.

"It can sometimes slow down the planting or application timing, depending on weather and rates of when and where they can be applied," he said. "Weather always drives this thing."

In 2018, the Department of Natural Resources imposed manure-spreading restrictions on 15 counties in northeastern Wisconsin after drinking water contamination in Kewaunee County.

These new restrictions have the Wisconsin dairy industry up in arms, according to the Associated Press.

Also from the AP, Cindy Leitner, President of the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance says quote, "Adoption of this rule without change will simply put a halt to livestock expansion in our state."

For Clark, he says weather plays a big part in spreading.

“We’ve already got rules to help farmers know when the best time to apply that fertilizer or manure to get the best benefit of that manure application. "

According the National Agriculture Statistic Service, the statewide net cash farm income declined 22% from 2012-to-2017. The Associated Press also says nearly 700 dairy farms in Wisconsin closed in 2018.

