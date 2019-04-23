New director chosen to lead UW Marching Band

Corey Pompey has been selected for the role of UW Marching Band director starting this summer.

Pompey has been serving as the director of athletic bands and associate director of bands for the University of Nevada, Reno. A press release from UW stated a national search was done to determine would take the title after Michael Leckrone’s retirement.

The press release also stated the following about Pompey's experience:

"Pompey brings a strong background in music education and extensive experience with marching bands to his new role at UW. He studied music education as an undergraduate and graduate student at the University of Alabama and earned his doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Texas-Austin, two music programs similar to UW–Madison in terms of size and scope, both with deep marching band traditions. Prior to his time at University of Nevada, Reno, Pompey served as assistant director of bands at Penn State University."

Pompey will officially start at UW on July 20.



