New murals unveiled to kick off Third Annual River Prairie Festival

New murals to commemorate this year's River Prairie Festival in Altoona are unveiled Friday.

The bird-themed murals are being done by local artists Joe Maurer and Jason Anhorn.

The murals are located on the restroom building in River Prairie Park.

The unveiling of the murals kicks off the Third Annual River Prairie Festival, which happens each year on Mother's Day weekend.

However, this year's festival in Altoona is happening virtually on Saturday, May 9.

It includes a pumpkin growing seminar, a giant pumpkin giveaway, and a virtual rubber ducky race.

