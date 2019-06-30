New neighborhood association gathers in Eau Claire

A new neighborhood association in the city of Eau Claire welcomed community members to a meet and greet at a local park on Sunday.

The Pinehurst Neighborhood Association held the event at Pinehurst Park.

Organizers say they hope is to create an association that can come together and work together in order to better the area.

Association members divided the Pinehurst neighborhood into five zones, and want a representative from each zone to attend monthly meetings with ideas on how to make the neighborhood better.

Association member, Connie Schroedel, explained why neighborhood associations were important.

"The purpose of the neighborhood association is to come together as a community”, she said. “We live together, we need to work together to maintain a viable area for our neighbors, friends, and family. We have a school in our area, and that is very viable."

The Pinehurst Neighborhood Association plans to hold meetings the third Tuesday of every month at Pinehurst park.

People living in the neighborhood are invited to the next meeting July 16.