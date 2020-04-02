New nonprofit coalition, Together Chippewa Valley, to help community during COVID-19 pandemic

Together Chippewa Valley is a new nonprofit coalition that is meant to coordinate a response effort to address community needs during the COVID-19 crisis, raise funds through a first-of-its-kind community-wide fundraising initiative, support each other’s missions, to survive, and to thrive.

A group of nonprofit organizations in the Chippewa Valley have created one fundraising campaign that will provide essential financial support during this economic crisis. The nonprofits plan to work as one so that they can survive the crisis together.

To support visit click here..