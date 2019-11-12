New online tool to help businesses set up internships

The UW system is unveiling a new online tool kit to help businesses set up internship programs with UW schools.

At a meeting today, UW System President, Ray Cross, spoke about the importance of setting up internship programs in order to meet the state's workforce needs.

Representatives with the WEDC say the new online resource will help employers grow their businesses.

Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of WEDC, says "when you don't have enough workers, you don't think about growing. So to be able to look forward and know that you're helping to develop a talented workforce that can help your business, then you can start thinking about growing."

The new resource is aimed at helping small businesses.

