New partnership allows CVTC dental students to complete a bachelor’s degree

Chippewa Valley Technical College has formed a new partnership that will allow CVTC Dental Hygiene alumni to continue on and complete a Bachelor of Science degree.

CVTC has paired with Marian University in Fond du Lac to create the only Wisconsin agreement to complete their bachelor’s degree in as little as 16 months.

The partnership would require only 50 more credits to complete the degree.

CVTC says about 20 percent of CVTC Dental Hygiene program graduates eventually seek a bachelor's degree. However, since 2004, they have had to go out of state to get it. The Marian agreement presents an in-state opportunity.

