New pillars unveiled at Carson Park entrance

Eau Claire's Carson Park entrance now has a new look. Friday afternoon, the city unveiled its newest renovation to the pillars that mark the entrance to the park.

The pillars were first placed in 1937, and this is the first update since then. This project is one of several recent renovation projects in Carson Park. Broken down steps near the entrance of the park will also soon be restored. City officials are encouraging community members to come check out the changes.

“Besides the cleaning, tuckpointing and restoration of the block we also added and brought in the power that existed back in 1937 for lights so we restored the light globes that are on top of the structure now," said Jeff Pippenger, Eau Claire Community Services Director.

The project was made possible thanks to the community parks association, the public spirit fund and donations from community members for the future enjoyment of Carson Park.