New playground area nearly complete at new Hope Gospel Mission center

Children will soon have a safe place to play thanks to help from a local rotary club.

New playground nears completion at new women's shelter

Playground equipment was installed Monday at Hope Gospel Mission's new Hope Renewal Center for women and children in Eau Claire.

The center is expected to open this fall on Frank Street and aims to provide a stable home and program for more single women struggling with homelessness and addiction.

The Noon Rotary Club made a seven thousand dollar donation and got a matching district grant to pay for the playground equipment.

"If you're going to have kids here and women who've probably gone through some traumatic things anyway, the kids should have a normal playground, family-like atmosphere”, says Howard Ludwigson, President of the Noon Rotary Club.

The playground is almost complete. A surface liner is expected to be installed next week to finish the project.

