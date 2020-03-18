New press event scheduled for Eau Claire City-County Health Department

A new press event has been scheduled for Wednesday morning, at 10:45 a.m., featuring healthcare partners and local, state, and federal government representatives. This is according to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

The press event will follow a meeting of participants to discuss preparedness activities regarding COVID-19. Speakers will provide updates to media about their response to the Coronavirus pandemic. This will be in addition to their regular 3:30 press briefing.

It's happening at the Eau Claire County Courthouse.

We will carry the event live on-air on 13.2, on Facebook, and on weau.com.

