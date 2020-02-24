New program will help people fight addiction in Menomonie

“Project Hope” is collaboration between the City of Menomonie and the Menomonie Police Department, which gives people all the tools they need to fight addiction. It is a four tier program that Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack calls the biggest project in the city's history.

During a city council meeting last week, Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson presented “Project Hope,” a program that will try and solve the city's methamphetamine and opioid crisis. Knaack says this project is vital for the fight against addiction.

“It saves lives and that is what it is all about,” Knaack says. “What we are looking at is a new way of dealing with this epidemic, and it is an epidemic in some areas, rather than just putting people in jail.”

Knaack says the program has four main pillars: prevention, treatment, enforcement and harm reduction.

“Project Hope” is really set in a way where people can get another opportunity to make it through life without being addicted,” Knaack says.

According to Dunn County District Attorney, Andrea Nodolf, meth has become a serious problem over the last decade in Dunn County.

“It used to be I’d find a couple grams of meth and last month, we had a guy to prison for 656 grams of meth,” Nodolf says. “We're seeing it in much larger quantities and the price is going down so it is much more affordable.”

While Knaack says project hope will be costly up front, it will save the city money in the future.

“Dunn County spent over one million dollars last year in human services alone,” Knaack said. “It's going to cost us a lot more money in the future than it will cost to launch project hope, which I think is going to be beneficial to everybody."

Knaack says project hope will do something no other program has done before

“What this is a way to give people another chance and still be able to be an asset to society,” he says.

Knaack says they will ask city council for financing in March and plan to start “Project Hope” in June. He says having the partnership with the Menomonie Police Department is crucial, because they are the first line of defense against addiction.

