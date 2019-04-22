New rescue unit dedicated to Girl Scout Troop 3055

The Chippewa Fire District is honoring Girl Scout Troop 3055 after a fatal hit-and-run in November killed three troop members and a mother.

The fatal crash happened in early November on County Highway P in Chippewa County.

Members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 were taking part in a highway cleanup project when they were hit and killed.

The four people killed are 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, and 10-year-old Halee Hickle, and her mother Sara Jo Schneider.

Colten Treu is facing multiple charges in the case, including four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

He's accused of huffing before the crash.

The Hallie station is hosting its annual chicken feed fundraiser Sunday where the department will unveil a new rescue unit dedicated to the troop.

The UTV will be named "Rescue 3055."

The station says it's been working on this fundraising effort for a few years now.

“The community has just pulled together and the donations have come in to make this project become complete,” said Chief Scott Bernette of Chippewa Fire District.

He says this is the least the department can do to give back.

“We're super excited to unveil this and honor in memory of those young ladies,” said Bernette. “We're going to have the troop here and they're going to take part in that as well. We're really excited and again, it's just a blessing.”

The chicken feed is Sunday, April 28th, starting at 11 a.m.

The unveiling and dedication of the new UTV will take place at 1:30 p.m.

If you are unable to attend and want to donate, you can send in donations to the Chippewa Fire District Hallie Station.