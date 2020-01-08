New research campus to break ground in Chippewa Falls

Ves is bringing the $400 billion global dairy industry to Chippewa Valley in 2020.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place in Chippewa Falls on Jan. 14 at Lake Wissota Business Park.

At the Dr. Wolf campus, veterinarians and engineers will develop new, innovative environments

to optimize the health, comfort, welfare, and productivity of dairy cows across diverse climates around the world.

This facility will be the first phase of a construction project that will include a new company headquarters, an animal welfare demonstration center, and a global conference center.

