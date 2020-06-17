New sculpture tour coming to Eau Claire

If you plan on going for a walk around Eau Claire this week, keep a look out for some new artwork as a part of the sculpture tour.

A new sculpture tour is being installed on Wednesday morning and will featuring pieces from many local artists. The executive director, Julie Pangallo says they were unable to do the exchange in Sioux Falls this year, but fortunately they’ve been growing our local artist base and have great new sculptures to share.

The sculptures will be up in their new locations for the next year, so you have plenty of time to check out the new pieces. It is a great way to get outside and social distance with friends or family.

For more information click here.

