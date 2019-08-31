New students arrive at UWEC for move in day

The start of classes for UW- Eau Claire is quickly approaching, and this weekend new freshmen will be moving in to the residence halls.

Saturday morning, UWEC upper campus was busy with new students beginning their college journey.

There were several volunteers on site to help new students and parents carry things up stairs and welcome the new students.

Jake Drexler and Tyler Demo of the UWEC wrestling team were some of those volunteers and say it is nice to be able to help out and ease the nerves.

"I definitely remember how it was last year moving in and stuff so I don't know, we just try and make them feel as welcome as possible,” Drexler said. "The reactions are priceless; they don't really know what to say when they have eight guys walk up to them,” said Demo.

Students say they were excited to start college and can't wait for the first day of classes.

Returning students will begin moving at 2 p.m. on Sunday and classes will start September 4th.

