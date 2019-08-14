New study shows vaping linked to marijuana use in young people

Updated: Wed 4:06 PM, Aug 14, 2019

(CNN) - It has been said marijuana is a gateway drug to other substance use, but now research finds there’s a new gateway to marijuana.

Researchers analyzed studies that looked at e-cigarette use in people between 10 and 24 years old. (Source: Wochit)

According to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics, vaping is a gateway to marijuana use in young people.

Researchers said nicotine can rewire a child’s developing brain.

Nicotine changes how people respond to and crave addictive substances.

The research looked at 20 pre-existing studies of people ages 10 to 24.

Turns out the odds of marijuana use in those who vape were more than three times higher than those who don’t.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus