New superintendent of ECASD has long-term ties to Eau Claire

It will be a homecoming for Michael Johnson and his family. Currently the assistant superintendent for the South Washington County Schools in Minnesota, Johnson has had strong connections to Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley for more than 30 years.

After a standout basketball career with the Blugolds, Eau Claire provided the foundation of his teaching career, three decades later, he says it's time to serve this community and its students.

"It does seem that my educational career has come full circle..."

Michael Johnson brings a wealth of experience to the role as the next superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District.

He says being a former player, teacher, coach, and now an administrator has prepared him to face adversity, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our kids and families need leaders at this time. i think the effects of the coronavirus into this spring and then into the summer, i think it will have educational and emotional impacts on our students and families that are long lasting. We have to be cognizant of this in the future of the teaching and learning as well as the social and emotional. we have to be flexible but also communicate our plans with the entire district and community."

Eau Claire Area School District Board President Dr. Eric Torres says Johnson has the work ethic and skills necessary to support the district's mission and vision as a learning community.

"We want to close the achievement gap in eau claire. and we also wanted to bring someone that showed evidence of dedication of fostering a culture of collaboration and communication among all our stakeholders, teachers especially."

Executive Director of Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, Sarah French says, "he can see decisions being made with the lens of being a teacher who was once in the classroom. I love that he has so much experience in the classroom and the leadership role. but not only in front of a classroom, but a school, in front of a whole district, he has great experience and that is very comforting."

