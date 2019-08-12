New tennis complex in the works for La Crosse

The city of La Crosse is looking to add a new tennis facility that is estimated to cost around $4 million.

The Parks and Recreation department is working with UW-La Crosse, Aquinas High School, and the Coulee Region Tennis Association to build the Green Island tennis complex.

Ten outdoor courts, 4 pickle ball courts, and a dome with indoor courts are planned for the center.

The facility will replace the tennis courts on the UW-L campus, which have started to be demolished this month.

"A lot of the neighborhood courts do still offer people the opportunity to come and play, but they're either one or two court facilities, so it doesn't take long and they get filled up," says Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Jay Odegaard. "When you're looking at the adult tennis league where they're really in need of that 10, 12 courts at a crack."

The new facility will begin construction this fall and is expected to be completed spring of 2020.