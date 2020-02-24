New trial begins for man convicted of second degree reckless homicide

A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of second degree reckless homicide in August was granted a new trial that began Monday.

Kayle Fleischauer was convicted in June of killing his 19-year-old son in 2018.

There was a claim of alleged juror misconduct and a judge granted a new trial based on that.

Investigators say Fleischauer's daughter called 9-1-1 after finding her brother lying on the floor of her father's home in April of 2018.

Fleischauer testified that he loved his son and would never shoot him. The defense claims the teen accidentally shot himself at his father's New Richmond home.

Defense experts testified that no gunshot residue was found on the defendant's hand, but was found on the victim's hands.

