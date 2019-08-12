New trial granted to man found guilty of killing his son

A Wisconsin man found guilty of 2nd degree reckless homicide has been granted a new trial.

Kayle Fleischauer was convicted in June of killing his 19-year-old son in 2018.

Online court records show there was a claim of alleged juror misconduct and on Monday, a judge granted a new trial based on that.

Fleischauer’s next jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 2020.

Investigators say Fleischauer's daughter called 911 after finding her brother lying on the floor of her father's home in April of 2018.

Fleischauer testified that he loved his son and would never shoot him. The defense claims the teen accidentally shot himself at his father's New Richmond home. Defense experts testified that no gunshot residue was found on the defendant's hand, but was found on the victim's hands.

Investigators say Fleischauer was acting strangely when deputies got there, and they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants on him.

