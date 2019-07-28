Newborn found dead in trash after mother gives birth in Applebee’s restroom

Police in Texas are searching for a mother after Applebee’s employees found a dead newborn inside a restroom trash can.

Employees found the baby’s body while cleaning the restroom about 30 minutes after the mother is believed to have left, according to a police press release. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

Police responded to an unconscious person call at an Applebee’s in Irving, Texas, shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. There, they found a newborn dead inside a trash can.

Investigators say the child was birthed in the restaurant’s restroom then placed in the trash can. The mother left the restaurant afterward.

About 30 minutes later, employees found the baby’s body while cleaning the restroom, according to a press release.

The newborn’s mother has not yet been located.

Patsy Summey of Baby Moses Dallas has been advocating for babies born into tough situations for 20 years and says this outcome could have been prevented.

“Maybe she thought the baby was dead. Still, this was not the right thing to do," Summey said. “You need to turn yourself in and face whatever you have to face because this is not going to go away just because you get away with it. It’s going to be there in her soul for the rest of her life."

Texas’ safe-haven law, also called the “baby Moses” law, allows mothers to voluntarily surrender a baby less than 60 days old at a hospital or fire station without facing charges.

Officer Robert Reeves with the Irving Police Department says the Applebee’s is in close proximity to a hospital.

“This is just a senseless thing that occurred today,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police.

