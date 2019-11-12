News and social media to have different effect on President Donald Trump impeachment hearings

Impeachment inquiry hearings in the U.S. House, held so far behind closed doors, will open to the public view Wednesday morning.

The American people will have a front row seat as witnesses are called to determine if President Donald Trump should face a trial in the Senate.

First, the public will hear from top diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.

Then, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, testifies Friday.

Their testimonies are expected to detail explosive claims: alleging president trump pressured Ukraine to launch investigations for his political benefit.

With these hearings set to start Wednesday, the new media landscape will have a different effect on the process.

In 1973, estimates show 80% of Americans tuned into the Richard Nixon impeachment hearing at some point.

With easier access to news and the emergence of social media, even more Americans could be watching the hearing for President Donald Trump.

According to local political science professor Geoff Peterson, America is divided on the impeachment hearings, especially with the controversy of the house limiting the president's due process.

According to the constitution, the house has the power to set the rules and is more like a grand jury where the defendant is usually not present.

The house hearing will serve as a presentation of evidence.

Peterson says while viewership is expected to be high, he believes it will be less than expected.

"It's much easier to not see the hearings now because there are so many other media outlets,” Peterson said. You go back to Watergate, they preempted the soap operas and everything else around the hearings so they were on every day for 6-10 hours at a time and lots of people got exposed to them. I think it is less likely that people get exposed this time around.”

Peterson pointed out people who support president trump and those who want him impeached will watch the hearings very closely, but according to him, the undecideds in the middle will either get fed up with it and switch the channel or casually watch everything unfold.

Tomorrow, NBC News will broadcast live coverage of the first public impeachment hearings of President Donald trump.

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on WEAU.

