Newspaper criticizes film’s take on Olympic bombing coverage

The current editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is disputing an upcoming film’s depiction of the newspaper’s reporting and decision-making processes surrounding the fatal 1996 Olympic park bombing.

Editor Kevin Riley has written an op-ed taking particular issue with the portrayal of reporter Kathy Scruggs.

A lawyer for the paper has demanded a public statement and a “prominent disclaimer” that some events in the film “Richard Jewell” were imagined for dramatic purposes.

Director Clint Eastwood dismissed the criticism of his movie, saying the paper likely is looking to “rationalize" its actions.

