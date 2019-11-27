Nextdoor app making big impact during holiday season

Worrying about your home during holiday travel can be stressful, but a new app is helping to put community members at ease.

The Eau Claire Police Department will be using the Nextdoor app to help identify crime patterns and warn neighbors to be on the lookout.

The app is available on the app store and google play, and it's free to use. The app divides the area into neighborhoods.

If an incident occurs in the area, it's posted and community members are alerted.

The police department has been using the app for more than a year and says it's helped identify crime patterns in local neighborhoods.

Josh miller with the Eau Claire Police Department says this app will help officers during the holiday season, especially when it comes to unattended homes.

"If we're seeing these trends in the neighborhoods, we can get that information out right away,” Miller said. “We can also send out preemptive messages, kind of preventive things people can do if they're traveling for the holidays or generally anything we are seeing this time of year. We can get that out so people can be aware of it right away."

Miller says the app allows for collaboration between the department and the community.

The app allows police officers to post real time updates for emergency situations such as gas leaks.

