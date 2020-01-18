Nick Mattoon returns to ski jumping at the Silver Mine Invitational

As the Silver Mine Invitational continues into Saturday evening a local favorite has decided to put his skis back on and compete.

Eau Claire native Nick Mattoon announced earlier this week he would be jumping in this year's invitational, this after taking a year off to focus on other things in his life.

He says it is good to be back in competitive ski jumping.

Nick has had a lot of success in his professional career.

His national career includes being a two-time U.S. Cup Champion and was third at the U.S. National Championships in 2015.

Internationally he best finishes were 9th in Notodden, Norway in 2013 in the FIS Cup and 16th at the Continental Cup in Erzurum, Turkey.

Nick says it feels natural being back on the hill and in his year off he started a full time job and is also a coach for the Eau Claire based Flying Eagles Ski Club.

While it has been over a year, he says once he got on the hill, everything came back.

"It's just like riding a bike, except a big bike, so it wasn't too difficult,” Mattoon said. “I thought it would be a lot harder but you get up there and put your stuff on and it's back to the seven years you were on the ski team, it's just natural. Let’s have a great weekend."

Nick is averaging about 76 meters per jump at the invitational, a big difference from the 85-90 meters he jumped before taking a brief hiatus.

He says he is not sure what his next steps are but he thinks it might be fun to continue on the professional circuit for a little while.

