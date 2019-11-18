Nicolas Cage in talks to play Nicolas Cage in film about Nicolas Cage

Actor Nicolas Cage is in final talks with Lionsgate for a new movie project in which cage would play a fictional version of himself. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Mon 6:39 PM, Nov 18, 2019

(CNN) - Actor Nicolas Cage is in final talks with Lionsgate for a new movie project in which Cage would play a fictional version of himself.

It's called "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

According to media reports, the script was written without Cage's knowledge by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten.

Gormican sent the script with a letter to Cage asking him to join the project and play himself.

The metadrama will include nods to films Cage has starred in, such as “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Gone in 60 Seconds” and “Face-off.”

If the deal closes, Cage will also co-produce and Gormican will direct.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus