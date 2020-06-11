Nintendo reveals 300,000 accounts hacked

(CNN) - Nintendo has revealed that a total of 300,000 accounts have been hacked.

The video game company first discovered the breach in April. Hackers had been using Nintendo network IDs without permission.

Originally, Nintendo said only 160,000 accounts were involved, but it revised the number after continuing its investigation.

Nintendo says only a small number of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases, and refunds to those customers are nearly complete.

The company is emailing affected users and urging them to change their passwords.

