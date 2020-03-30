"Slow-No Wake Zone" enacted on section of Saint Croix River

The Saint Croix River has exceeded 683 feet. As of March 30th at 12:15, the river level was 683.16 feet enacting the "Slow-No Wake Zone" from Taylors Falls to the Mississippi River in Prescott, WI. The Saint Croix River level predictions may change due to additional precipitation. The river is predicted to exceed 687 feet by this weekend, which is minor flood stage. Marinas and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public water accesses along the Saint Croix River will be posted advising of the "Slow-No Wake Zone". "Slow-No Wake" means the operation of a watercraft at the slowest possible speed necessary to maintain steerage, and in no case greater than five miles per hour. The no wake zone protects boaters from flood related hazards such as floating debris and river currents. The no wake zone also helps minimize damage to shorelines, levees and islands which are more vulnerable to damage from wakes during the higher events.

