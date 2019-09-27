No charges filed in case of death of 10-month-old, ruled accidental

Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in the death of a 10-month-old last month.

Barron county sheriff's deputies were called to the home in Haugen on Aug 20. on a report that a 10-month-old child was not breathing.

They say both parents were sleeping on the same futon as their two infants. Officials ruled the death as accidental by asphyxia due to co-sleeping on a futon with parents and sibling.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but weren't successful.

The death has been ruled accidental.

