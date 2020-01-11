No injuries after house fire in LaCrosse

The LaCrosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a single family residence in the 2100 block of Winnebago Street on Saturday around 2:38 p.m.

No one was injured and according to the fire department, all the tenants were out of the home prior to the fire department’s arrival on scene.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire on the first floor of the home.

According to the fire department there was moderate smoke and fire damage to the residence.

The fire remains under investigation.