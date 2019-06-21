No injuries after semi trailer catches fire on I-94 near Eau Claire

At least half a dozen crews responded to a semi fire overnight on Interstate 94, near Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department says the driver was traveling westbound and was near mile marker 63, when he noticed the back end of the trailer on fire.

The driver was able to disconnect the tractor from the trailer and call 911 for help. Firefighters say the semi was not carrying any hazardous materials and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The westbound right lane was shut down for several hours, but is now back open.

