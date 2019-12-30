No injuries at Chippewa Manor Retirement Center after kitchen fire

Officials are reporting no injuries at the Chippewa Manor Retirement Center after a kitchen fire broke out Monday around 10:50 a.m.

Chippewa Falls Fire Battalion Chief Trevor Weiland says there were no injuries to occupants or fire fighters and only one resident will be displaced from the fire.

A report of a sounding fire alarm sent officials to 756 Irvine Street where they found an evacuation underway. Officials and Chippewa Manor staff were able to contain the fire in a kitchen.

Weiland also says a total of 10 firefighters were on scene.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.