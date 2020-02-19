No injuries reported after Sparta porch fire, family alerted by cat

The Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold says no injuries were reported after a fire broke out on a porch in Sparta Wednesday around 5:34 a.m.

The family was alerted to the fire by their cat and smoke detectors, which allowed them to get out of the residence safely.

Arnold says the home, located on Kent Street in Sparta, had moderate smoke damage and minor water damage. The fire went up the wall to the ceiling of the porch and towards the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

