No one hurt in Rice Lake house fire

At approximately 12:14 AM on Monday June 11, 2019, the Rice Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 920 S. Main St in the City of Rice Lake.

Upon arrival of the first fire department unit at approximately 12:17 AM, there was smoke coming from the basement out a back door. RLFD crew was informed all occupants were out of the home. RLFD utilized Thermal Imaging equipment to check for extension into the rest of the home.

An interior attack was delayed by nearly 17 minutes due to reduced on-duty staffing.

Once adequate staffing was on scene, RLFD made an interior attack utilizing two 1 ¾” attack lines into the basement.

The fire was confined to the basement of the home however there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by RLFD at this time.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries

All fire department units returned to service at approximately 2:22 AM

Two Engines, an aerial apparatus and a command vehicle were utilized for this incident

Eighteen (18) Rice Lake firefighters responded to the incident

Preliminary dollar loss has not been determined at this time.

Release authorized by:

Michael J. Anderson

Captain

