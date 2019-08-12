No one hurt, man arrested after gunfire at Chicago hospital

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after shots were fired outside a Chicago hospital and that no one was hurt. (Source: WLS/CNN)
Updated: Mon 8:16 PM, Aug 12, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody after shots were fired outside a Chicago hospital and that no one was hurt.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern says the man began shooting outside the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on Monday afternoon and then tried to enter the lobby. Ahern says security officers apprehended the man near the hospital entrance.

Ahern says no one was injured and authorities recovered a rifle that the man is believed to have used.

Police took the man into custody. Ahern says investigators haven't determined what led to the gunfire or who the man might have been targeting.

The 200-bed hospital on Chicago’s West Side provides care to about 62,000 military veterans.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus