No reduced bail for Wisconsin suspect in vaping operation

A Wisconsin judge refused Friday to lower the bond of a man suspected of running an illegal operation to manufacture thousands of vaping cartridges filled with THC.

Tyler Huffhines is being held on 500,000 bond since his Sept. 5 arrest on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking house and three counts of possession with intent to deliver THC.

Authorities also arrested Huffhines' brother, Jacob and their mother, Courtney Huffhines. The Kenosha News reports Courtney Huffhines posted $100,000 bail and is currently not in custody.

Prosecutors allege Tyler Huffhines ran his operation with the help of his mother and brother

