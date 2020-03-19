Nonessential functions at Chippewa County buildings to close

Chippewa County will be closing nonessential functions at county buildings in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to residents and employees of the county.

Starting Thursday, March 19 at 4:30 p.m., all facilities will be closed to the general public.

People are encouraged to call head if they had planned on going to any Chippewa County buildings. The buildings will be locked and customers with prearranged appointments will be instructed on how to enter the building.

The Chippewa County Circuit Court will remain open but court dates may change. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department and Jail will remain open. Certain Human Services function will continue but could be at a limited capacity; this includes child protective services, crisis services, juvenile intake and more.