Nonprofit Innovation Conference held next month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- An event next month is bringing together local non-profit leaders to share strategies and learn new ways to help the local community.

The second annual Nonprofit Innovation Conference will take place at the Florian Gardens on Wednesday, June 19 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

 