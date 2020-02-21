North Carolina man arrested in connection to charges against Altoona Superintendent Daniel Peggs

The U.S. Attorney's Office has confirmed the arrest of Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs is tied to another arrest in North Carolina Thursday.

Bryan Lee Ragon, 43, of Charlotte, North Carolina was also arrested Thursday with sex trafficking of a minor, production of child pornography, transportation of a minor, and receipt of child pornography.

Peggs is charged with sex trafficking a minor for sex acts and creating child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the same victim is involved in both cases.

Peggs is accused of creating a child pornography video in December 2015 and trafficking a minor from October 2015 to May 2016.

According to the indictment Ragon is charged with trafficking a minor in North Carolina, Wisconsin, and elsewhere, from Dec. 16, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2015.

Ragon is also charged with creating and receiving child pornography in December 2015.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Ragon’s hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

