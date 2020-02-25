North High School science teacher wins Golden Apple

High school science, biology, chemistry, and physics are without a doubt some of the more challenging classes for students. They certainly were for me. Tuesday, we head over to Eau Claire north high school to hand out our next golden apple to a teacher who brings a tremendous amount of energy to his classroom.

"What I wanted to do is come down here in physiology and announce that Mr. Mesiar is going to be our 2020 Golden Apple Award winner for this school”

Congratulations to Eau Claire North science teacher Kevin Mesiar for being selected by his peers for the Golden Apple Award. Mr. Mesiar is being recognized not only for his excellence as an instructor but as a North High School alum, his dedication to the school and his students.

"I love being enthusiastic and engaged. I try to make sure that it's funny and at level. We do a lot of challenging stuff in biology and human anatomy and physiology. It isn't an easy course, neither of them are. But when you make it accessible, when they have access to resources that they don't usually get, when they know they are going to have fun and get engaged in cool activities that are right on par, man I think that makes a difference. I think that them seeing you here a lot makes a big difference."

Cale Bushman, Eau Claire North principal says, "not only the commitment to it, but the passion for it. So you can see it in his classroom with his instruction, he's always prepared. High interest activities, high interest lessons, kids really enjoy being in his class. He's one of those rare teachers that not only has kids that like him but he's got the ability to push them and make them better and so they are committed to being stronger students as well when they are in his class."

Mr. Mesiar and North High School will receive $500 each from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation. Special thanks to the huskies mascot for stopping by to honor Mr. Mesiar.

