North Korea test-fires a new tactical guided weapon

Kim Jong Un called it an “event of very weighty significance.” (Source: KCNA / MGN Online)
Updated: Wed 5:10 PM, Apr 17, 2019

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea announced that it has test-fired a new type of tactical guided weapon.

The Korean Central News Agency says Chairman Kim Jong Un observed the firing of the weapon Wednesday by the Academy of Defense Science.

The agency reports that Kim said "the development of the weapon system serves as an event of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People's Army."

The agency says Kim mounted an observation post to learn about the test-fire of the new-type tactical guided weapon and guide the test-fire.

The announcement came after reports of new activity at a North Korean missile research center and long-range rocket site where the North is believed to build long-range missiles targeting the U.S. mainland.

The White House said it was aware of the report and had no comment.

