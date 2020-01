The northbound and southbound lanes of WIS 178 at Park Avenue in Chippewa County are closed after officials respond to a crash.

You are asked to avoid this area. Officials are detouring traffic for some time and Wisconsin Department of Transportation is estimating it to last two hours.

Chippewa Falls Police Department says one person has been transported to a local hospital. They also say roads are snow covered and are slippery and are asking drivers to slow down.