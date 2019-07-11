Northern Wisconsin State Fair Quality Meat Animal Auction

Day two of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair came with some unique dialogue Thursday evening.

The 40th Annual Chippewa County 4-H FFA Quality Meat Animal Auction was held.

40 steer, 23 sheep, and 55 pigs were auctioned off. This is the first time in quite a while that the auction was not held in the fairground's Red Barn Coliseum, as the structure was weakened and damaged after a rough winter season.

Jill Kuehni, Chair of the Chippewa County 4-H FFA Quality Meat Animal program says, "We're approximately about 20 animals more this year than we had last year. With the crowd tonight I see here, we do have some, I think, more supporters of our program here, which is absolutely fantastic and greatly appreciated."

The top bids for each of the species were $6.25 a pound for the reserve champion swine, $9.75 a pound was top bid for a sheep, and $5.00 a pound was top bid for the top beef steer. 118 animals were sold.