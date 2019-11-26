Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2020 lineup

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair (July 8-12, 2020) is thrilled to announce its complete 2020 Leinenkugel’s Main Stage Line Up artists with a special Holiday discount of $3 off reserve seating with promo code NWSF20 when purchasing online at www.nwsfa.com

The lineup includes: Trace Adkins for Wednesday, July 8th, Hairball for Thursday, July 9th, LANCO for Friday, July 10th, and Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Öyster Cult for Saturday, July 11th.

In addition to the price of admission to get into the fair, tickets to see Trace Adkins start at $20 for Northwestern Bank Grandstand seating, $30 for reserve seats, $50 for premium seats (rows 4 – 10), and $150 for VIP (includes fair admission). Tickets for Hairball are $25 for reserved seats, $30 for premium seats (rows 4 – 10), $150 for VIP (includes fair admission), and Northwestern Bank Grandstand seating will be free of charge with general admission. Tickets for LANCO are $10 for Northwestern Bank Grandstand seating, $20 for reserve seats, $40 for premium seats (rows 4 – 10), and $150 for VIP (includes fair admission). Tickets for Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Öyster Cult combined are $20 for Northwestern Bank Grandstand seating, $30 for reserve seats, $50 for premium seats (rows 4 – 10), and $150 for VIP (includes fair admission).

“We are thrilled to continue to bring bigger name acts to the Chippewa Valley for our Fair patrons and community,” stated Rusty Volk, Executive Director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Association, “Each year we look to grow and expand our reach and bring top name entertainment to the fairgrounds!”

In addition to the premium and reserve seating offered for each night of entertainment, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair offers a VIP experience that includes a front of stage seat within the first 3 rows with the purchase of a VIP ticket, access from 5-10 pm to an exclusive area, one adult general fair admission ticket, a catered meal, refreshments (beer, wine, soda, and water), independent lounge area, private restrooms with A/C, and a separate entry/exit to the VIP area. Tickets are first come, first serve and limited to 70 VIP tickets per artist available to the public. These VIP tickets and all other tickets can be purchased online at www.nwsfa.com

“We invite everyone to attend and participate in the 2020 Fair showcasing Chippewa County 4-H/FFA youth projects along with competitive exhibits for all ages,” Volk said. “For free admission to all 5 days of the fair, enter our competitive exhibits and enjoy the fun all week!”

This will be the 123rd year of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair serving the Chippewa Valley. Each year the fair offers a plethora of family-fun activities and big-name artists known across the world. From agriculture, to food, carnival rides and games, educational exhibits, vendor shows, and more, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is truly a “Family Affair.”

As plans develop, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair will continue to share more details on their schedule, exhibits, and more exciting news throughout the near future.

